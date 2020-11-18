CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Tuesday it has made the decision to cancel this year’s Chincoteague Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

The chamber said with the new state guidelines limiting all public and private in-person gatherings to 25 individuals and with the safety of the parade’s participants, essential workers, volunteers, and staff as the highest priority, this is the “best public safety decision.”

The chamber noted that even a drive-thru parade would have its risks.

“We know this is another disappointment, but we are already working on some other special happenings because this is still a season of thankfulness and we still have so much to be thankful for,” the chamber said in a press release.

