Post cards will soon be mailed out to Eastern Shore residents reminding them to participate in the 2020 census. Residents who receive their mail in a post office box are asked to log onto 2020census.com and complete the count for the members of their household. Each person counted in the 2020 census will result in federal funding of $2000 per year for 10 years. This funding comes from your tax dollars that will be paid and returns those dollars to your community. This funding goes to support local schools, health services, social services, parks and other benefits to local residents.

