The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel has announced a traffic pattern change will take effect on the facility Sunday.

Beginning the evening of Sunday, November 15 at 9 pm, travelers are advised to prepare for potential delays as the ongoing paving project transitions to the approach road area of Portal Island #3 at Chesapeake Channel Tunnel.

Allan Myers, Inc. has completed the milling and paving along the northern portion of the facility from #2 Island to #3 Island (known as “B” Trestle), and the dual lanes are now open to northbound traffic; however, an alternating lane closure will be in place to allow for the repaving of Chesapeake Tunnel’s approach area as well as the replacement of the portal trench drain at Portal Island #3.

Because the replacement of the portal trench drain involves concrete demolition and placement, the contractor will work around the clock and traffic control will provide a continuous 24-hour traffic escort through Chesapeake Tunnel and around the work zone until said work is complete. Motorists traveling this route should allow extra travel time to allow for potential delays.

This round-the-clock detail is anticipated to be complete by late afternoon on Friday, November 20.

Allan Myers, Inc. was awarded the capital project to mill and repave the trestles in July 2019. The milling and repaving have been completed on Trestle C, Northbound and Southbound, Trestle A Northbound, and Trestle B Northbound. The final portions of Trestles A and B Southbound are scheduled to occur in 2021.

This is the first repaving project performed since the Parallel Crossing Project, Phase I was complete in 1999.

