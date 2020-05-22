What has been a rite of passage for many Eastern Shore youngsters for decades will not be occurring in 2020 as Camp Occohannock announced Thursday afternoon it will forego the 2020 camping season.

Camp Director Michael Henry made the announcement in the following Facebook video:

Camp Occohannock's Final Decision for Summer 2020 Camp Director Michael Henry give the final decision for the summer of 2020. Posted by Occohannock on the Bay Camp and Retreat Center on Thursday, May 21, 2020

For parents and guardians who have already registered campers, you can get a full refund, defer to next year’s camps or leave the fund as a gift to the Camp. Camp Occohannock has been hurt financially in a large way by the pandemic, so gifts are very appreciated. More information can be found at OOTBay.org.

