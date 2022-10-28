Alternatives are being explored to lower the cost of the renovation of the Northampton County High School.

According to County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski, different methods are being explored, which may utilize more of the current building and therefore lead to less to demolish and less to build new.

The County has invited engineers who have conducted similar projects to the school and aiding in the process find more affordable ways to complete the project.

The renovation of the high school, at one point estimated to be $29 million, received a low bid of $84 million on August 11 of this year.