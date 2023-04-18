By Linda Cicoira

One man was sentenced and another pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court in connection with the shooting of a pregnant woman, who was struck with gunfire while holding a toddler in 2022, in Trehernville.

The victim was hit in the arm through a car windshield just outside a rental property on Valentine’s Day. A witness identified the shooter, 18-year-old Jadeen (JuJu) Sherlock Wallop Jr., of Blue Bird Road in Cape Charles.

Wallop was a 17-year-old-11th-grader at Northampton High School when the incidents occurred. He pleaded guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, and possessing a firearm when under the age of 18. A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for Aug. 21.

During the associated trial of 25-year-old Malik Javron Johnson, of Exmore, there were hours of testimony from witnesses about the incident, guns being thrown out of car windows, a high-speed chase involving police, suspects following the victims for miles, a crash, and three of the defendants fleeing on foot.

Wallop was arrested in the car after it crashed. Authorities have linked him to the Snakes and Guerillas street gang. Wallop has denied being a member.

Johnson was sentenced to five years for possession or transportation of a gun by a felon and 15 years with all but three and a half years suspended for malicious wounding by a mob, for a total of eight years and six months to serve.