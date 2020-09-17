The Accomack County Board of Supervisors has approved a second round of CARES grants. The second round of grants will afford an opportunity for Small Businesses, Watermen, and Charter Boat Captains/USCG Passenger Vessels that were deemed ineligible due to unpaid/delinquent taxes or inactive/no business license to re-apply.

TAXES MUST BE CURRENT AND A BUSINESS LICENSE OBTAINED (if required) ON OR BEFORE SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 IN ORDER TO BE ELIGIBLE.

Small Businesses, Watermen, and Charter Boat Captains/USCG Passenger Vessels that did not apply in the first round of County CARES grants are welcome to apply.

Information about the Second Round grant opportunities is available on the Accomack County website at www.co.accomack.va.us.

The application period for the grants will be available on-line beginning at 10:00 a.m. on September 24, 2020.

First Round County CARES grant recipients are NOT eligible to apply.

For more details about Accomack County CARES grants, visit the County website.