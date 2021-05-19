Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning, along with one additional hospitalization and one additional death. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 68 tests for a test positive rate of 4.4% and a 7 day average rate of 5.4%.

Virginia reported 226 additional test positives with 265 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, falling by 11 statewide to 483.

Virginia only reported four additional deaths statewide, with two additional probable deaths.

.