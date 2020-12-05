Accomack County reported seven additional COVID-19 test positives in Saturday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged.

Virginia reported 2,982 additional COVID-19 test positives with 871 additional probable cases. The VDH reports however this includes several backlogged test positives and does not accurately reflect today’s additional test positive number.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 22 to 1,508 statewide.

14 additional confirmed COVID deaths were reported with 23 additional probable deaths.

