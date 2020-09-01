Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 positives in Tuesday’s report, but reported one fewer hospitalization. All other COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 55 tests Tuesday morning for a test positive rate of 5.4%.

Virginia reported 960 additional COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday’s report, with 61 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports the first day of increased confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations in several days, with an increase of 40 to 804 statewide. Virginia has more than 3,600 hospital beds available statewide.

33 additional deaths statewide were reported Tuesday morning.

Virginia processed 12,077 tests for a test positive rate of 7.9%.

