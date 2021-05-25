Accomack reported two more COVID-19 test positives and one additional hospitalization Tuesday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District’s 7 day test positivity rate fell to 4.2%.

As of Tuesday morning, 14,143 Accomack County residents have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 11,881 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6,700 have been given the first shot and 5,776 have received both.

Virginia reported 499 additional COVID-19 test positives with 155 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by three to 421 currently.

18 additional deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

