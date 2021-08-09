The Accomack County School board voted to approve an overall concept of COVID control at their work session on August 3. The board approved a plan developed by a committee created by Superintendent Chris Holland that will establish a set of guidelines. Five day in person learning will occur in all Accomack County Schools this year. Also , there is a universal mask mandate for everyone indoors and on busses. Outdoor activities will not require masks as long as there is 10 ft. of separation. School breakfasts and lunches will be served as they were last year with the same social distancing rules in place. One change will be that school busses will be allowed to carry up to 44 students with two students per seat. Masks must be worn on busses.

Tonya Martin, Health Services Coordinator told the board that in along with the mask mandate and 3 ft. social distancing, additional sanitation measures will be employed. She also said that students and staff will not be considered close contacts if they have remained masked and socially distanced from others. Last year Nandua High School was closed after a staff member became symptomatic. Martin said that vaccinated and unvaccinated students who have symptoms and test positive must quarantine for 10 days and can return only if they have been symptom free for 24 hours. Vaccinated students who have been in close contact with someone with COVID do not have to quarantine unless they show symptoms themselves.

In addition, CARES Act funding has been requested for new sprayers for disinfecting school busses, and air purifiers. There are plans to request money for more UV water coolers and HVAC upgrades to improve air quality.

During Tuesdays meeting it was clearly stated that the elements of this plan are guidelines and that the situation is fluid. The guidelines could be changed as necessary if conditions either improve or perhaps deteriorate.

Superintendent Chris Holland said ” the purpose of all of this is to do what’s right and make sure these kids get a good education.” Speaking of the state of emergency declared last year Holland said, ” last year not every student was able to get a good education.” Holland added that the key to all of these regulations is flexibility.

