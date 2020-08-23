Accomack County added one additional COVID-19 hospitalization in Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 79 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 0%.

Virginia reported 844 additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning, with 50 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide fell again, by 17, to 846.

Virginia reported 24 additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Health website, not all of this weeks reported numbers were current. Their website reads: “For the week of August 16, VDH anticipates an influx of new data. This development is due to some labs beginning to report results electronically as opposed to by fax. These new numbers do not represent new data and will be represented on the day the lab originally reported the results.”

