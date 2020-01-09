Pictured: New Chair Renita Major awards outgoing Chairman Donald Hart with a plaque expressing appreciation for his service.

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday night for their annual organizational meeting. The Supervisors elected Renita Major as Board Chair and Ron Wolffe as vice chair for 2020. Two new members of the board took their seats for the first time. Vanessa Johnson of Temprenceville and Jackie Phillips of Cashville will take over for Grayson Chesser and Laura Belle Gordy. Major told the new members that the Board is a team and that constituents don’t look at actions by individual members but they judge actions of the Board as a whole. Major said that she regarded her position as a servant leader because members of the Board of Supervisors were elected to serve the citizens of Accomack County.

The Board then voted to continue meeting on the third Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. Work sessions if needed will be held on the first Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Board chambers.

