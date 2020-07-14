In Tuesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, Accomack County added four new COVID-19 cases. All other metrics for the Eastern Shore remained unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 103 tests in Tuesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 2.9%.

Virginia added 796 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning in another large test day, with five additional probable COVID-19 cases. Virginia’s urban areas are seeing the largest upward trend in new COVID-19 cases.

51 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Tuesday morning by the VDH, with one additional probable COVID-19 hospitalization. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports a mixed bag Tuesday. Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 44 to 707 but pending test result cases fell by 46 back down to 420.

The VDH reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, for an overall total of 1,870. Probable COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged.

Virginia processed 16,860 tests in Tuesday’s report for a test positive rate of 4.7%.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has called a press conference for 2:00 PM today where it is rumored he will return Virginia to either Phase 1 or 2 guidelines.

