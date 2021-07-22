The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved Internet Assistance Eligibilty Requirements and Business rules. The program is designed to assist low income individuals and families to receive assistance in installing broadband service.

The program will qualify eligible applicants for the FCC Emergency Broadband program using one of four eligibility rules.

Those who receive assistance will be individuals who qualify for FCC Lifeline benefits through participation in SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, or a Veterans Survivors Pension Benefit.

Individuals who experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29,2020 due to job loss or furlough and has a total household in 2020 in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198 for joint filers.

Individuals who received a Pell Grant in the current award year.

Individuals who received approval for benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or the 2020-2021 school year.

Or an individual or family that qualifies based upon the FY21 HUD 80% low-income limits based in the number of persons in the family.

This program will apply to new users and not be retroactive to any subscriber who has signed up and has service or has signed a contract already.

Users who have used the program at one location cannot leverage the program at a second location.

For verified eligible users, the program will provide financial assistance of up to $1000 off of their installation bill. Any installation costs exceeding that limit will be the responsibility of the end user and must be paid prior to work commencing.

The program will remain in effect until such time as the total funded amount has been fully expended.

The program only applies to residential users and not business subscribers.

County Administrator Mike Mason said that ESVBA has also set aside funding to assist those in need as well making the total available near $200,000.

.