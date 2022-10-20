The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to implement a program that would provide an opioid abatement pilot program primarily aimed at those in need on Tangier Island. Residents there in need of treatment services and outpatient substance abuse and other mental health services have difficulty participating due to the isolated location.

The Board previously indicated its support for the pilot program . The total annual cost for the program is expected to be $247,031. $116,675 of the money will come from proceeds from Accomack County’s share of the Virginia Opioid Abatement fund with proceeds expected from settlement proceeds from three opioid distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health Americsource Bergen and from Jannssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with the other $130,356. coming from the Eastern Shore Community Services Board.

The Eastern Shore Community Services Board will administer the program.

Funding beyond the first year of the project could come from the Office of Opioid Abatement which has unrestricted funding awarded competitively.