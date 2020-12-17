The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved a change in the eligibility criteria to allow employees who worked for the County between March 1,2020 and June 30, 2020 but who no longer work for the county, a hazard pay bonus of $2 per hour. The original resolution awarded CARES Act funding to existing employees but did not include back bonus pay for employees who are no longer working for the county. To qualify the former employees must have provided face-to-face services to county residents.

.