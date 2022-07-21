The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to approve several applications by Scout Energy/Jupiter Power that will open the door to establish a battery electricity storage facility in Wattsville. The Board conducted its public hearing during the June meeting but delayed action pending the receipt of more information to the July meeting. The Board approved an application to rezone the site from General Business and Agriculture to Industrial.

The Board also approved a conditional use permit for the construction and operation of a battery storage facility on the 10 acre site in Wattsville.

Additional Public Hearings were scheduled at Wednesday’s meeting to obtain citizen comments on a proposed adoption of a revenue share ordinance for energy storage facilities and to approve a siting agreement that includes the construction of a sound wall at the facility. Two citizens opposed the project.

Supervisor Johnson said that she had attended numerous meetings and had conversations with community leaders and had decided to support the project. Johnson moved to approve each of the public hearing items. The Board voted unanimously to approve the zoning changes, conditional use permits, and the revenue sharing agreement.

