Accomack and Northampton reported one new COVID-19 case each Wednesday morning according to the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack’s total case count now stands at 984 and Northampton’s now stands at 257. Accomack’s hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged at 55 and 13, as did Northampton’s at 33 and 27.

These numbers reflect 49 processed tests, for a test positive rate of 4.08%.

In Virginia, 423 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, for an overall total of 49,785, and 16 new probable COVID-19 cases were reported, for a total of 2,392.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 68 new hospitalizations, for an overall total of 5,240, and one new probable COVID-19 hospitalization, for an overall total of 32. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports another day of mixed bag numbers. Current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 38 to 748, but pending result COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 24, to 407.

Virginia added 17 new COVID-19 deaths, for an total death count of 1,408, with one new probable COVID-19 death, which stands at 106.

Virginia processed 7,492 tests, for a test positive rate of 5.6%.

.