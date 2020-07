The Saturday July 4 report from the Virginia Department of Health shows Accomack County with 1 new case reported. The overall total is 1043 cases. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

Northampton reported no change in Friday’s numbers.

Virginia added 716 new cases in Saturday’s report for an overall total of 65,109. There were 23 new hospitalizations statewide and 4 new deaths in Virginia.