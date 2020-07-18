The Eastern Shore reported increased COVID-19 statistics that for the most part have been stagnant for weeks, with Accomack County reporting a new COVID-19 death and Northampton reporting two additional hospitalizations Saturday morning.

Accomack added three new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning but hospitalizations remained unchanged.

Northampton reported one additional COVID-19 case but deaths remained unmoved.

The Eastern Shore processed 63 tests in Saturday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 6.3%.

Virginia added fewer cases Saturday morning, reporting 904 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 additional probable cases.

62 new hospitalizations were reported Saturday morning but two fewer probable COVID-19 hospitalizations were added. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports overall current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell. While confirmed were up 44, pending test result hospitalizations fell by 49.

Virginia reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday morning.

Virginia processed 12,961 tests Saturday morning for a test positive rate of 6.9%.

.