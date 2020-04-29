Accomack and Northampton Counties added only slightly to the COVID-19 infections in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack added only six new cases, bringing its overall total to 229, and Northampton added one, bringing its total to 36.

Hospitalization rates and deaths from COVID-19 remain the same for both counties. The Eastern Shore Health District will no longer be releasing demographic information for COVID-19 deaths due to respect for the wishes of family members. The Eastern Shore has now processed 679 tests and still reports 5 outbreaks.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 70% of the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 infections are African-American, 19% are white, 4% other and 7% are not reported.

Virginia added 534 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the confirmed case count to 14,328, with 633 probable cases. Virginia also added 26 new deaths, bringing the confirmed total to 513 with 9 probable.

Virginia has now hospitalized 2,252 COVID-19 cases with seven probable. The State has also processed 85,307 tests.

