The Eastern Shore showed an increase in the number of cases in Friday’s Virginia Department of Health report.

Accomack County added 55 new cases to bring the total to 648.

Accomack added 2 more hospitalizations totaling 28 for the pandemic.

Accomack added one death bringing the total to 9.

Northampton County added 9 new cases bringing the total to 193

Northampton added one new hospitalization for a total of 13.

Northampton also added one death bringing the total to 7

The totals for Accomack and Northampton reflect the results of the 1412 tests conducted last week.

We reached out to the Eastern Shore Health District to see if these totals include any reports from the poultry plants but have not heard back from them yet.

Across the state:

Virginia added 824 cases Thursday bringing the total to 28,612. Of those. 27293 are confirmed and 1379 are probable bringing the total new cases to 28672.

Virginia added 89 new hospitalizations bringing the total confirmed to 3630 with 27 probable.

There were 50 new deaths in Virginia bringing the total to 944 with 37 listed as probable.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 1511 Virginians currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 3805 have been hospitalized and released. Of the 1511 hospitalized, 1053 are confirmed positive and 458 have tests pending. Virginia reports 2953 ventilators on hand with 624 or 21% currently in use. Virginia has 4328 hospital beds available as of today.