Accomack County has been chosen to receive $10,485 for Phase 40 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from The Salvation Army; American Red Cross; United Jewish Communities; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; and, United Way of America. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to Northampton County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

All AGENCIES applying for EFSP funds must provide their DUNS number and FEIN in their applications. Failure to provide these numbers will prevent or delay the release of funds to agencies, if they are awarded by the Local Board. The numbers may be obtained, as follows: • Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) Number. DUNS numbers are issued by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) at no cost. Link to Apply for DUNS – https://www.dnb.com/duns-number/get-a-duns.html • Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) – FEIN numbers are issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) at no cost. Link for FEIN – www.irs.gov Any nonprofit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for funds

Accomack County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with many LROs participating.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Charmin Horton, 442-5388 Ext 512 for an application. A separate application must be submitted for each phase. The deadline for applications to be received is February 24, 2023 by 4:30 pm at P.O. Box 395, Belle Haven, VA 23306.