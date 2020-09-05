The Community Partners of the Eastern Shore and the Eastern Shore Community Services Board would like to announce the top entries in their art contest for children of the Eastern Shore. The young artists were asked to share their feelings about their experiences and feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The art entries helped chart the landscape of trauma caused by Covid-19 and how it has affected the youngest citizens of the ESVA. The contestants created a piece of visual art with a written explanation of how the young artist was feeling during the lockdown and stay at home time. The contest’s judges were Erika Uebel (Telamon Corp), Kelley Gaskill (WESR), Eden Ertle (Cape Charles Christian School) and Michele Wagner (Nandua High School). Four top entries were chosen: one for high school submissions and three for elementary and middle school entries. Each of the top entries received a $50 gift card from Walmart and a certificate. All participants received a participation certificate. The four top entries were Malique Gray, Riquens Cenecharles, Madoche Exantus and Gabriel Gentry.







From left to right: Malique Gray, Riquens Cenecharles, Gabriel Gentry, Madoche Exantus

.