The Accomack and Northampton 4H units have announced the winners of their 2021 Gingerbread House Decorating Contest.

The winners are pictured below:

  • Jakhandi Tull – 1st Place (ages 9-13)
  • Bradley Rodgers- 2nd Place (ages 9-13)
  • Makayla Brown- 1st Place (ages 14-18)
  • Mark Connon- 2nd Place (14-18)