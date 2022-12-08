By Linda Cicoira

Eighteen people were indicted by an Accomack County grand jury on criminal offenses that included rape, strangulation, attempted wounding, and illegal drug possession.

Luis Oliverio Bamaca Gamboa, of Accomac, was indicted on counts of forcible rape and forcible sodomy of a helpless victim that occurred between Aug. 10 and Sept. 1. He was arrested Sept. 10. His age was included in court records.

Orville James Zayas, of Clam Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a count of strangulation with a wound or injury on July 9. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault and battery of a household member on same date.

Quasim Taekwan Wise, of Melfa, was indicted on counts of attempting to malicious wound Devron Wallop and use of a firearm on May 26, 2021.

Sixty-eight-year-old Billy Raymond Austin of Sign Post Road in New Church was indicted on counts of felony possession of a concealed weapon and possession of burglary tools, implements or outfit with the intent to commit burglary, robbery or larceny on May 4. He was arrested the same day. Austin was also charged with misdemeanor brandishing a machete or blade weapon with intent to intimidate Cari Lynn Johnson.

Tremaine Rynell Reid, of Jackson Street in Parksley, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on Oct. 22.

Twenty-three-year-old Vincent Lavette Stourmire Jr., of White’s Neck Road in Parksley, was indicted on counts of uttering a forged check for $850 on June 17, and felony eluding and possession of ammunition on Aug 23. Stourmire was also charged with a misdemeanor count of writing a bad check on June 17.

Forty-three-year-old Yashica Tonya Hope, of Onancock, was indicted on counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Feb. 4, and assault of a police officer on April 1. In 2019, she was sentenced to five years in prison with all but a year suspended for assaulting a county deputy. That incident occurred in June 2017.

Forty-year-old Damien Warner Lee Howard Sr., of Circle Drive on Chincoteague, was indicted on an Aug. 17 count of possession of cocaine. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Leon Bailey, of Bloxom, was indicted on two counts of failing to register as a Tier III sex offender. The offenses occurred Aug. 16 and 23.

Earl Todd Van Natter of Onancock was indicted on three counts of failure to register was a Tier III sex offender in Sept. 5 and 6.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cadeem Bresean Baines, of Parksley, was indicted on a count of breaking into a local residence on June 27. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member.

Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Gene Mears, of the Parksley area, was indicted on Aug. 24 counts of possessing stolen property valued at more than $1,000 and grand theft auto. Mears was also charged with misdemeanor destruction of property.

Marcos Josue Ortiz-Roblero, of Temperanceville, was indicted on a third or subsequent count of DWI that occurred on Oct. 8. He was also charged with misdemeanor driving after forfeiting his license.

Thirty-two-year-old Dennis R Gray, of Hallwood, was indicted on three counts of forging checks for $708 on June 21, $625 on June 23 and $786 on July 1. He was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor obtaining money by false pretenses.

Malcom Shakar Justice, with addresses in Virginia Beach and Parksley, was indicted on a count of receiving stolen property on July 1. Justice was also charged with obstruction without force, carrying a concealed weapon and violating pretrial conditions.

Fifty-four-year-old Norman Hugh Thomas, of Accomac, was indicted on a count of possessing cocaine on July 29.

Kidarius Monte Smith, of Melfa, was indicted on two counts of transporting or possessing weapon by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon on Aug. 5.

Forty-year-old Kristen Denise West, of Painter, was indicted on a count of embezzling property belonging to E & C Mid Atlantic Ventures valued at $1,000 or more on Aug. 15.