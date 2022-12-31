Photo Caption: Donna Stevens celebrates 25 years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Donna Stevens on 25 years of service. Donna began her career with the bank in December of 1997 as Loan Operations Officer at the Commerce Street branch in Centreville. Donna has held many positions at the bank ranging from Credit Analyst and Credit Administration Officer to Compliance/BSA Officer and today, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer (COO).

With an Associate Degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Anne Arundel Community College and being a graduate of Maryland Banking School and ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking, Donna has an array of knowledge assisting to oversee the daily operations of the Bank as a whole. She finds a lot of value in her position by providing resources and serving as a mentor in a capacity that allows employees to grow and succeed.

“I did not know Donna well when I asked her if she would be interested in taking on the role of COO. In all honesty, I could not have picked a better partner to help our management team guide this organization through some turbulent events. She has an incredible work ethic and a great perspective. The organization is blessed to have Donna as our COO,” explained Shore United Bank CEO, Scott Beatty.

“My job provides the opportunity to work with an amazing team of people. Together, we make good things happen for each other as well as our clients, communities and shareholders,” said Donna. “Just like every other member of the Shore United Bank family, the difference our organization brings is that we genuinely care and the work we do each and every day has a positive impact on our communities,” she continued.

As Donna understands the importance of community involvement, she gives back in a multitude of ways. She volunteers for various organizations and events, while also serving as Financial Secretary for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and lending a hand at the Talbot Interfaith Shelter.

Donna enjoys the outdoors and in her free time, likes boating, kayaking, and hiking, but also enjoys baking and a good book. She lives in Denton with her husband Clay, and has two daughters, Taylor (31) and Lauren (28).

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com