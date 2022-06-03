A car left the road on Seaside Road near Exmore early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police the accident happened at 12:28AM on 5031 Seaside Road near Exmore. The vehicle ran a stop sign, left the road and hit a house nearby. It was property damage only thus there were no injuries reported.

The driver left the scene on foot and the vehicle was discovered to be unregistered.

Units from the Exmore Vol Fire Company, the Virginia State Police and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department responded and are investigating the incident.

The car has been removed from the scene and is currently stored.

Photo courtesy Lennie Core

.