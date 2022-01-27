The painting class scheduled at the Parksley Fire House has been postponed.

The Eastern Shore Community College will be closed on Saturday and Sunday January 29 and 30. There will be no classes or activities those days. This will be updated Sunday night regarding Monday.

The Eastern Shore Community College Oyster Roast will be held as scheduled Friday night from 5 -9 pm.

Camp Occahannock’s Polar Dip is postponed until Saturday, February 5th.

ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) January 27, 2022 – Eastern Shore Public Library’s main library in Accomac, Virginia will be closed to visitors on Friday, January 28, 2022 due to rearranging shelving within the library. The project will improve the interior accessibility until the library relocates to the future Regional Library in Parksley later in the year. Due to the planned inclement weather, the moving project is being expedited on Friday. To minimize any danger to the public while the movers relocate shelving, the library will be closed to visitors. Books and materials can be picked up on Friday in the entrance by calling (757) 787-3400.