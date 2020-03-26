Funeral services for Emma Thornton of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 til 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Inc., Unionville Road, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.