Funeral services for Emma Thornton of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 til 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Inc., Unionville Road, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
