1. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car,and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287. I also have a samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300.00 or best offer.

2. F/S 2002 Isuzu rodeo suv runs and drives needs work has a coolant leak from a hose under intake 3.2 v6 new radiator 220k miles 650.00 can send pics 609 780 4960

3. Large parrot cage ex. Condition pearl in color. Paid 500.00 asking 175.00 .call 757 336 7021 leave msg if no answer

4. 1997 Mercury 150 optimax boat motor for sale. Was always on fishing boat. Was just taken off boat last week.stainless steel prop all controls go with it.power tilt trim etc. been great motor just got new one. everything works great $2500 obo

757 710 6719

5. MARCHING BAND SNARE DRUM $85 WITH STIX AND PRACTICE PAD…757-709-2231

6. RAKES AND SHOVELS AND A NICE RECLINER FROM SMOKE FREE HOME.. 2 FLAT SCREEN TVS AT A REASONABLE PRICE… 757-919=0098

7. LF A DODGE CARAVAN MINIVAN 607-6112

8. LF SOMEONE TO PAINT OUTBUILDINGS… AND REPAIR… 757-787-3614

9. FRONT LOAD KENMORE WASHER.. $200… 709-1522

10. MAZDA PICKUP… 143K MILES.. V6 EXT CAB 4WD..$5500.. FRONT END REBUILT LINED UP AND NEW TIRES…61 INCH HUSQEVARNA ZERO TURN.. MOTOR AND BACK UP.. NEW PULLEYS, SPINDLES AND BELTS..QUTY MOTORCYCLE TAGS INSURED ON AND OFF ROAD… READY TO GO.. 757-894-5713

11. 93 CHEVROLET CORVETTE ANNIVERSARY ..50K MILES.. BEAUTIFUL CAR 804-436-7350

12. LF SOMEONE TO DETAIL A CAR.. LF HIGH CALIBER PISTOL…387-7506

13. NEW MICROWAVE.. 2 5000 BTU AIR CONDITIONSER…NEW BLACK TUXEDO..757-678-2778

14. 10000 AC LIKE NEW REMOTE 757-505-6783

15. FIVE DRAWER BUREAU REAL WOOD $60 2 PC LIVINC ROOM SUIT..$200. 410 251 9040…

16. PRO FORM TREADMILL FREE..757-710-5284

17. LF A PUSH MOWER… 710-8893

18. HUSTLER SUPERZ COMMERCIAL LAWN MWER ..WELL MAINTAINED…757-710-4511

19. THORNLESS BLACKBERRY BUSHES… RASBERRY BUSHES WILL BEAR THIS YEAR $10 EA… 50 PACKS OF BEEFSTAKE TOMATOES.. $10…

757-709-4164