1.HP Obelisk Omen Linux Gaming PC with an Intel Core i7 9700 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2700 Super Graphics Card, 500 GB NVME Drive, and 1TB SSD. Already has all the essential programs installed for gaming / streaming. Asking $1000 or best offer. 757-787-2015

2.14 foot Jon boat extra wide 6 hp Johnson outboard no trailer I respond to text only 757-350-9907

3.Twin bed frame – metal $20.00 Pick up in Exmore. For more information call 757-710-8835

4.Freedman GO ES Space Saver fold away Seat, Van, camper. $750.00 Performance Health Drop arm commode. $100.00 Shower wheelchair $50.00 757-787-4718

5.Mahogany secretary desk with a leather top and chair on casters. Item is free if you have a means of picking it up. 757-894-0896

6.Sofa that opens up into queen bed with Sterns and Foster mattress. Tan with brown and grey strips. Good condition. $35.00. 757-787-5694

7.Golf cart $2,000 or best offer 757-709-4287

8.Samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300.00 or best offer. wheelchair lift for a van or car,and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287

9.New desktop pc $100, guitar with case $100, someone to haul off old couch call 757-709-0923

10.Gas powered portable welder for sale 757-710-0810

11.LF someone to work on the electrical side of a portable generator 757-387-7237

12.Double stainless steel sink $30 757-894-3477

13.LF a free Dodge Caravan 757-607-6112

14.2000 Chevy 2500 Silverado p/u $2,800 obo 302-519-1311

15.2 pc matching sofa/love seat $250, China cabinet $125 757-709-2500

16.1 acre land in Mappsville $28,000, Honda jet ski $1,500, 2 decoys by Stanley Lynn 757-710-5238

17.LF 1-2 bedroom section 8 rental Melfa to Parksley 757-709-4685

18.Set of LT305/70 r16 mud tires $450 757-302-0364

19.LTB 2-3 bedroom house trailer 757-894-9014