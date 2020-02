1. 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Good Condition Drive anywhere. 757 336 3377

2. Looking for a 22 magnum revolver. 757-695-0402

3. 2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer edition, blue in color, 3rd row seating, 5. 4 ltr. V8, front and rear heat and air, 174000 miles, current inspection asking $2500. Also have a Pioneer 760 Watt bass amp for a vehicle asking $50. 757-710-3749

4. Wanted: 85 pot Virginia crab license 814-282-6292

5. 2005 CHEVY COBALT 4 CYL AUTO TRANSMISSION NEW INSPECTION 665-6161-

6. 2000 FORD FOCUS NEEDS WORK $300 OBO. 331-2835

7. NEW IN THE BOX TELEFLEX STEERING UNIT WITH WHEEL, $75 410-251-7341

8. 2013 HONDA TCX 150 2700 MILES WATER COOLED..FUEL INJECTION $1300 665-4854 LV MSG

9. REMINGTON 223 CAL GUN $500.. 443-880-7671

10. LF SOMEONE TO GROOM A POODLE. 894-5647

11. LF TRUCK TIRES 225-R70-15 787-2954

12. 96 F-150 FORD SMALL V8 INSPECTED AUTO AC $4500 LIKE NEW. 804-436-7350

13. 26 INCH BICYCLE, FREE. 757-710-8752

14. 1987 CHEV WORK VAN AUTO TRANSMISSION… RUNS GOOD.. $500 OBO.. CLEAN TITLE.. 894-6319

15. 442-7784 3.5 HP BRIGGS ENGINE WITH REDUCTION GEAR NEW $50 STIHL STRING TRIMMER $20 STIHL CHAI SAW 21 INCHES RUNS.. $50

16. 95 DODGE DAKOTA V6 AUTO 2WD.. $950 OBO… LF WORK TRUCK OR WORK VAN..

17. MICROWAVE AND FULL SIZE MATRESS AND FRAME 710-3876

18. 18.5 FT SINGLE AXLE GALV. BOAT TRAILER.. ONE NEW TIRE.. GC… HUSQUEVQARNA WEED EATER WITH BLADE 787-7969

18. UPRIGHT FROST FREE FREEZER 15 CU FT $200 OBO… LF A MICROWAVE OVEN 709-4362

19. Room and bathroom for rent in Pocomoke Maryland. Furnished. Please call for more information thank you 443-735-1633

20. 336-212-8410

I have a washer and dryer combo. good condition. Free if you come get it.

21. 1947 CADILLAC… FAIR CONDITION.BEST OFFER . 2002 CHEVY S-10 GOOD SHAPE RUNS GOOD INSPECTED $1500.. 443-366-7231

22. JOHN DEERE 42 INCH RIDING MOWER 142 HOURS LIKE NEW $450… 709-1518

23. 3000 FORD TRACTOR $4500… FORD 8N TRACTOR $1500 443-783-9031

