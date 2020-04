1. Looking for small deep freezer 709 4287

2. looking for a beach cruiser bicycle 710-7183

3. I am looking for a John Deere seat that will fit a L100, L110, L120, L130 series. If anyone has one please call 757-894-7175

4. FREE TVS WORKING 894-7577

5. SOFA.. ONE YEAR OLD. $450 787-3657

6. LF HANDGUN.. 9 MM OR IN THAT RANGE $200-$300. 710-3749

7. SALON EQUIPMENT.. 3 CHAIRS..2 FREE STANDING HAIR DRYERS AND OTHER STUFF 710-4965 IN ONANCOCK

8. COUNTRY CLIPPER LAWN MOWER 60 INCH KOHLER 22HP..READY TO GO $2500 tHE BOSS COMMERCIAL GRADE. 92 COUGAR.. 140K V6 EXC..$1800….16 ga model 1100 all black.. 4 choke tubes plus two boxes of shells.. carrying case..$550… 894-5713

9. LF SOME BURN BARRELS REAS. PRICE 675-6661

10. LF SOMEONE TO CLEAR GUTTERS IN THE ONANCOCK AREA 804-426-1430

11. 5 CRAB POTS $15 EA 757-604-5404

12. 2 BURN BARRELS $25 FOR BOTH QUEEN HEAD AND FOOT BOARD..$40 894-2045

13. LF 2 OR 3 YOUNG HENS 442-6989

14. LF SOMEONE TO CLEAN GUTTERS IN THE ONANCOCK AREA. 804-426-1430

15. 757-387-7438 LF PUPPIES FOR SALE IN MACHIPONGO AREA..

16. LF CHEVY 350 ENGINE 710-8230

17. LF A BOAT..FREE 5 TO 8 FT LONG.. 425-344-9976

18. NEW DOG CRATE MED. SIZED DOG 30 BY 18 NEW WITH PAD… NEVER USED… NEW $45…$30 787-1927

19. OYSTERS.. INSTAGRAM… FULL MEASURE OYSTERCO..

20. HOTPOINT ELECTRIC STOVE FLAT TOP EXC.$250. SAMSUNG MODEL E CELL PHONE.. WITH BOOK AND CHARGER, $20. 387-0901

.