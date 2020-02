1. FULL SIZE BED AND MATRESS FREE 693-0217

2. LF 2 BEDROOM HOUSE 757 607-7481

3. LF FURNITURE..DISHES REASONABLE OR FREE 894-5635

4. HD FLAT BED TRAILER WI DOUBLE WHEELS.. WHIROPOOL ELECT STOVE YELLOW FULL SIZE BATHROOM CABINET WITH BOWL AND FAWCET 350-1972

5. 2 TICKETS FOR BARRIER IS CENTER OYSTERROAST SATURDAY 787-4808

6. MEMOROBELIA FROM EASTERN SHORE.. HUTCHINSON GULF STATION.. MATCH CONTAINER FROM THE FERRY FLEET..AND MORE..BOOK FROM AIR SHOW IN MELFA…894-8001

7. 1987 CHRYSLER LEB ARON $300 693-2097 GC..

8. Commercial grade rubber lining for ponds, landscaping 26’x26′. $500. Call Jay Floyd 757-694-8625. Bal’s Commercial Hot Dog Cart…$ 1500. Reduced. Fully functional 2 burner, 2 basin sink, water tank, propane storage, cooler holder, separate grill, includes umbrella, pans for grilling…

9. Hospital bed for sale. Excellent condition, fully electric to raise and lower, removable side rails, non-smoking home – $300. Call 757-710-0365.

10. REFRIGERATOR $100 FREEZER $100 2 DRESSERS $25 EA..607-6001

11. SONY DVD PLAYER WI REMOTE $25.. 4 BICYCLES $25 EA..NO DELIVERY… 757-505-6783

12. 442-7784 NEW 5.5 HP PORTA PUMP 2 INCY IN/OUT $100 HOMEMADE POLE SAW $15 WORKS.. BIMINI TOP $100 442-7784

13. 757-710-5238 AFTER 5..HD BOX STRAIGHT 3 IN ONE..HAS 5 HD TEETH NEW $1200 NOW $600 BULLDOZER BLADE THAT FITS GRASHOPPER LAWN TRACTOR $425.. MILLER OIL FURNACE FOR MOBILE HOME…OR GARAGE HEA $300…

14.. 2000 MAZDA PROTEGE $650..414-3506

15. L ooking for 1/2 acre to 1 acre building lot Oak hall, Withams, or Temperanceville areas 854-8728

16. 709-9459 Craftsman 42 inch cut lawn mower hydrostat transaxle 22 hp KOHLER engine asking $650 OBO .

17. 2000 DODGE VAN SEATS 7 $1800 410-845-1478

18. 443-523-5741 Have a 2005 Ford focus zx5 runs and drives needs a brake line repaired $1000 high mile

19. 915 B JOHN DEERE COMMERCIAL GRASS CUTTER 60 INCH 190 HRS GARAGE KEPT..$4500..PART TRADE.. 2003 YAMAHA 1100 MOTORCYCLE $2000..894-5713

20. LF DR SIDE DOOR FOR 92 CHEVY BLAZER… DOOR FOR AND 89 GMC PICKUP..DRIVERS SIDE…LF CAR $400-500 CAR AUTOMATIC.. IN SALISBURY AREA… 410-422-8973

21. LF 20 FT…CONTAINER UNIT DRY GOOD DOORS…710-1434

22. 95 JEEP WRANGLER FRAME ISSUES GOOD MOTOR TRANSMISSION NEW TIRES..$1000 UPRIGHT FREEZER FOST FREE $200…TRADE 98 CHEVY EXT CAB 2 WHEEL DRIVE..170K MILES FOR GRAND CHEROKEE 4WD OR A CHEROKEE..709-4362

23. 2010 FORD EDGE LOADED SUNROOF…WHITE WITH CROME WHEELS.. CD CHANGER..$6000 INSPECTED LAST MONTH… SEEN ACROSS RR TRACK MELFA… FLASHING OPENING SIGN $100 0B0..WORKS FINE 2 DELL LASER LED PRINTERS WIRELESS NEW IN BOX.. $75 FIRM. 710-1490

24. LF TRUCK BODY FOR STORAGE… LF TRAILER SHUTTERS AND SIDING..350-0652

25. LF NINTENDO SWITCH GAME MARIO VS SONIC OLYMPIC..CRANE LIFT FOR A BOAT… ROLLERS 757-665-7219

26. Self contained. No need for electricity- runs off of propane only. Towable. Great investment.694-8625

27. New, Never Used . Heavy duty stainless steel 10 Inch crab pot puller,

Complete with davit, fair lead roller and rope deflector. Paid, $2144.00

For sale $1900.00 Firm, You save $244. Call and leave a message or text 757 710-8645

.