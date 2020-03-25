1.2 recliners & 1 full size couch $50 for all 3 757-894-5133

2.LF 1965 Northampton County license plate (White) 804-339-7706

3.2004 Mazda Tribute $2,500, needs a good cleaning 757-505-6762

4.26ft camper trailer, new propane furnace $500 obo, galvanized boat trailer w/ skids for 19ft V or flat bottom hull $300 obo, 3 craftsman riding mowers, none will start 757-710-8606

5.LF late model car or pickup for reasonable price 609-780-4960

6.3 “like new” craftsman push mowers $50 each, John Deere L111 42in cut $275 757-709-1518

7.LF 20-30gal air compressor for single car garage 757-894-7175

8.709-9456 Lionel large scale G indoor outdoor train set w/ controls $1,600 firm

9.Tires size 215-65-16, Xbox 360 w/ 5 games and one controller $50 757-350-0407

10.2000 Monte Carlo SS 709-3544

11.LF dog or puppy for good home 442-2849

12.Loveseat and sofa $125 757-442-3679

13.1999 Dodge Intrepid, heavy duty flatbed trailer w/ double wheels, full size bathroom cabinet w/ face bowl and faucet 757-350-1972

14.Full size pool table, hardly used $70 obo, 1997 4wd Ford Pickup, great condition $1,900 obo, 4 swivel chairs and table 302-519-1311

15.LF 1/8in elastic 655-3335

16.Interior door 36×8 $150 obo, brand new mobile home propane heater $200 757-710-3348

17.LF old work truck or van 410-422-8973

18.2 55gal pickle barrels w/ screw on lid $20 apiece or both for $30 894-0823

19.Brass headboard $30 obo 787-8241

20.LF small chest type deep freezer 757-894-9661