1.Antique dry hutch w/ decorative mirror and light colored marble top $140 obo, Nigerian/Alpine weathered male goat 6mo. old, white and tan in color w/ blue eyes, $100 757-709-4441

2.Husqvarna 150BT BackPac blower $150 757-442-8105

3.LF plastic mulch layer for small scale vegetable crops 757-570-7289

4.1997 Ford truck $1,800, 42in cut Cub Cadet riding mower $300 678-2566

5.1991 GMC Sonoma pickup $500, cub cadet snow blower $500, 2000 Dodge Dakota $800 757-350-5873

6.Refrigerator to give away, needs shelves 442-2849

7.Huskvarna and Craftsman mower, enclosed trailer 15ft $1,600, 16gauge Remington 1100 semiautomatic shotgun $500, LF 410 pump or bolt action shotgun 894-5713

8.Rollfast bicycle w/ basket on front, in good condition $10, wicker baskets of different sizes and shapes $1-$3, 2 pairs of women’s shoes sizes 6 and 11 respectively 854-8251

9.2 sewing machines, desk chair, pontoon boat in decent condition $2,500 757-894-8118

10.442-7783 LF new or used 2×6 or 2×8 16ft pieces of lumber

11.Found CD case full of CDs 710-1819

12.1987 Chrysler LeBaron 757-693-2097

13.Kitchen table w/ 2 chairs $35 757-709-2521

14.Whirlpool stove w/ hood, yellow in color, heavy duty flatbed trailer w/ double wheels, bathroom cabinet w/ face bowl and faucet 350-1972

15.WW1 Military helmet, old inkwells, various bottles of different sizes and shapes 757-710-1489

16.LF Cheap work truck, automatic, in working condition, LF 318 transmission for a Dodge Ram 1500, LF minivan 410-422-8973

17.Gas stove $150 obo 757-894-3868

18.30in snapper deck, snapper wheels 757-710-0851

19.6ft box scraper, 800 Ford tractor 710-0810

20.100ft of LeafPro gutter guard $50 757-710-7146

21.1966 Ford T-Bird, garage kept $6,000 757-709-5071