1.NordicTrack Elliptical machine $250 obo 757-999-4106

2.LF someone to do yard work 442-4105

3.LF 2 bedroom home for rent between Bloxom and Painter

4.LF small deep freezer 709-4287

5.LF pair of 10-15in rims for 1995 Chevy S10 pickup 757-894-0196

6.Land Pride Rotary tiller 6ft, brand new $1,500, Kubota tractor MX5200, used for 72hrs, 757-710-5948

7.1950’s Rollfast Bicycle $70 obo 710-5127

8.LF longshaft outboard motor 7-15hp, LF 8ft scaffolding 442-7889

9.55pc set of china made in Japan $45, 6pc set of tweezers $10, pet self feeder and waterer $8 854-8251

10.Military weapon collection 442-5459 call after 4

11.LF 2003 Dodge Ram van parts, LF 8 lug aluminum rims 757-710-1489

12.LF parts for a 1989 GMC pickup 410-422-8973

13.Large bird cage, can hold multiple birds 709-8680

14.Round Kitchen table w/ 4 chairs, rocking chair 824-5389

15.3 boat motor and trailers 19ft bay liner, 24ft T-craft, Wellcraft center console, Chevy motor 894-0413

16.Free Old hoses, peppers and tomatoes for sale 665-6306

17.20ft Regal boat in good shape w/ like new Mercruise outdrive $250, LF 16x9x24in tire for backhoe 410-746-9356