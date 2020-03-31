- 2006 Toyota Scion, greyish blue, 186k miles, new parts, asking $1,800. Cherry wood cabinet, 4’x3′, with shelves, quite big, $40. Radio control battery operated car, $20. 443-880-1331
- Living room set, sofa and loveseat, excellent condtion, asking $100. 757-469-4529 in Nassawadox
- 2002 Kawasaki Concord 1000, 18k miles, 2 new tires, $3,000. 2012 John Deere D170, 42 inch cut, 26 HP, 320 hours, $750. 10 gauge shotgun, $125, very rough looking, 32 inch barrel, works. 757-894-5713
- Boat trailer frame for scrap metal, free. 757-442-2744
- 600 Polaris ATV, gun rack, 4wd, needs work but runs, $800 OBO. 757-678-3840
- 2001 Mercedes Benz C Class 240, $1,200, runs but needs AC Pump. 1994 GMC pickup, 4×4 1500, $800 as is, running. 757-693-1417
- Looking for a 3 point hitch post hole digger for a tractor in good condition. 757-894-0196
- Looking to sell or trade stainless Dan Wesson .44 mag 8″ $900 OBO, will consider trading for reloading equipment or a .30-40 Krag, WWII 1911, M1 carbine or possibly other older military firearms. Feel free to make offers worse I can say is no. 757-286-2371
- Acres of land for gardening, good for vegetables. 757-387-7506
- Tables and chairs, good condition, $15. 757-709-2521
- LF $1,500 vehicle to get to work in Perdue area. 757-694-1398
- 20 ft Citation Camper $400. 757-710-5948
- CAMPER SHELLS, 2014 and up Silverado $450 OBO, 2008-2013 Ford F-350 8ft bed $350 OBO. 443-523-5741
- 1999 Dodge Van, high top, 1500 series, $1,400. 410-845-1478
- 3 like new craftsman push mowers $50 each, John Deere L111 42in cut riding mower w/ 500 hours $275 757-709-1518
- Camper shell for 6.5ft truck bed $75 obo, black plastic tool box for pickup truck $60 obo 757-331-1911
.