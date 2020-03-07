1.22cal rifle pump, 2 20gauge shotguns 894-5713

2.Ladder racks for 8ft truck bed $200 obo 678-6847

3.File cabinets in great shape, each still has the key $40 obo 709-9182

4.2 push lawn mowers $30 apiece 442-2439

5.Kitchen table w/ 2 chairs $20, table $10 757-709-2521

6.LF old work truck or old van, must be automatic, LF double cassette boom box, LF transmission for 318 Dodge Ram 410-422-8973

7.2 long baseboard heaters $60 obo, 2 humidifiers $35 obo 757-709-2659

8.3 piece living room set w/ 2 end tables and coffee table $500 757-630-1995

9.Riding mower in great working condition, dining room table and chairs, straight shaft weed eater 757-787-7969

10.LF vintage video games preferred late 80’s-early 90’s 757-709-0509

11.5 vintage wire clam/oyster baskets, large 1920’s carpenters tool box, LF nice A5 Belgian Browning shotgun or nice pistol 387-7506

12.Upright vacuum, house phone, color tv, LF sofa and microwave 757-331-2598

13.19hp cub cadet riding mower, transmission is shot, LF scrap metal junk appliances 757-678-2566

14.LF snapper rear engine riding mower 710-6779

15.2005 Pontiac GT 130,000 original miles, AC, heat, cruise control, sunroof, automatic, ready to go $2,500 obo 757-710-6149

16.Stainless steel Double-Door refrigerator w/ ice maker on door, good condition $350 757-710-0201