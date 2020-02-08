1.LF 22 Magnum revolver 757-695-0402

2.60in 0 Turn John Deere mower $4,500, 1995 Enclosed trailer 15ft, clear title $2,000, 2 mossberg shotguns 16 and 20 gauge $175 and $150 respectively 894-5713

3.Ladder racks for 8ft bed $250 678-6847

4.Smith & Wesson as well Taurus 9mm magazines 710-6779

5.205 70 15 Oldsmobile hubcaps 757-894-8285

6.1996 Ford F-150 $2,000 obo, 235-70-17 tires $20 apiece 665-4415

7.Color tv, upright vacuum, house phone, LF microwave and sofa 757-331-2598

8.LF cheap vehicle in good condition within price range of $500, must be automatic , LF transmission for 1996-1997 Dodge van 410-422-8973

9.2003 Mercedes-Benz in good condition, will trade for small pickup 710-0159

10.800 Ford Tractor, LF box scraper 710-0810

11.1in black and decker steel drill, Eliptical machine $200, 12in table saw w/ stand $600 442-5908

12.1989 Ford XLT Ranger, needs fuel pump $500 710-4592

13.757-710-5238 after 1 PM, large back hoe, diesel, heavy duty, 2 different buckets $10,500, Miller oil furnace for mobile home $300, gas furnace for mobile home $300

14.Modified 2004 G35 Infinity 757-709-2871

15.Black leather recliner, some tears in armrest $35 757-710-4395

16.DeWalt sawsall, 20gal air compressor, coveralls suit 5x 894-1521

17.40ft aluminum extension ladder $100, will trade for 20ft 710-2734