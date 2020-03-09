1.4 20in Dodge Challenger tires, like new, less than 500 miles 443-523-5741

2.2005 Pontiac GT, 130,000 original miles, AC, heat, cruise, sunroof, automatic $2,500 obo 757-710-6149

3.Double door stainless steel refrigerator w/ ice maker on door, good condition $350 757-710-0201

4.20in 6 lug Rims & tires, 2000 Dodge Dakota, runs & drives, needs $650, rare Ford F-150 7700 series $7,500 757-350-5873

5.LF 1997 Ford F-150 tail gate 410-603-4735

6.LF someone to install antenna on 2 story house 442-3366

7.Fridge $30, deep freezer $30, washing machine $30 757-607-6001

8.Springfield Double barrel 20gauge $350, 2002 Concord Kawasaki motorcycle 1,000cc, 54in John Deere 130 grass cutter $600 894-5713

9.2 TVs, 4 bicycles, treadmill and exercise bike 757-505-6783

10.Hudson flatbed trailer 14x6ft w/ brand new salt treated deck, spare tire included $1,750 757-710-3660

11.Plastic tote tanks 150gal each, homemade dog houses 757-894-9719

12.All terrain Tires 265-65-17 $300, 2 70hp Johnson motors $650 for pair 709-0106

13.LF old work truck/van 410-422-8973

14.757-387-2761 trailer hitch Curt $65

15.8N Ford Tractor $1,500 443-783-9031