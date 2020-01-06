1.Vintage dark blue sofa $40, Stihl hard hat w/ earmuffs $15, Rival vacuum food sealer $15 894-8451

2.2002 Honda CRV, all wheel drive, needs repair for oil leak $600 obo 757-710-8893

3.2001 Dodge Dakota club cab pickup $3,200 obo 757-387-7401

4.19hp Koehler engine 42in cub cadet mower $300, 1997 Ford F-150 $1,800 firm, LF junk or scrap metal 757-678-2500

5.Symphonic 20in tv, no remote $15, Memorex CD AM/FM radio player $10 443-855-2848

6:1997 Pontiac Bonneville $350, needs water pump 678-2445

7.LF 2-3 bedroom home 709-4362

8.Older singer sewing machine $25, singer sewing machine $50, LF pneumatic tire changer 757-894-8118

9.LF Washing machine 894-5700

10.2005 Mercury Sable, Generator, Troybuilt tiller 757-665-5209

11.Generator for parts $75, wood shudders $25 each, exterior and interior antique doors 607-437-4782

12.Small microwave $20 757-956-0977

13.Utility heater 1500 watts, safety features, brand new $20 757-894-3868

14.Piece of land for rent for hunting, and hunting purposes only, 2017 VIP scooter, needs battery charge $200 obo, DOT approved helmet 757-710-1489

15.Treadmill w/ handle bars, fan, 350lbs weight capacity $225 757-678-2850 leave a message, serious inquiries only

16.Crock pot 2 quart $10, 2 pairs of women’s tennis shoes size 6 and size 11 respectively $8 apiece $15 for both, 50 bottles of women’s finger nail polish $15 for all 854-8251

18.1999 Dodge Van full size, 4 bucket seats, $2,200 410-845-1478

19.2 pc matching bedroom set 757-387-7881

20.Kenmore washer and GE dryer $125 for both, will sell separately 757-678-6630

21.Wooden kitchen table w/ 4 chairs, in excellent condition 443-783-4760

22.2015-2016 John Deere 915B 0 turn commercial mower, excellent condition $5,000 obo, Tristar 12gauge semi auto shotgun $300 894-5713

23.2 pieces of exercise equipment, elliptical and ab lounge $50 apiece 894-0823

24.4 tires 17in very good condition $100 for all 4 757-990-1045

25.TV antenna, cell phone $25 757-709-5132

26.70 16in patio pavers $2 each 443-397-7435

27.2001 PT Cruiser hatchback $1,750 obo, LF 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973

28.Motorized hospital bed, works fine $175 710-137

29.1996 Ford F-150. 4wd, good ac $4,500 firm 804-436-7350