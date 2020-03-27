1.3 like new craftsman push mowers $50 each, John Deere L111 42in cut riding mower w/ 500 hours $275 757-709-1518
2.Camper shell for 6.5ft truck bed $75 obo, black plastic tool box for pickup truck $60 obo 757-331-1911
3.2 hot tub pumps w/ assorted supplies $200, 1986 Honda Shadow, needs work $400, Kenmore elite gas stove w/ 5 burners, oven doesn’t work $100 757-824-4555
4.High point flat top electric stove $300 387-0901
5.Sofa and loveseat $125 757-469-4529
6.4ft wide wooden shelf w/ hat and coat rack $10, pair of men’s leather sandals by Izod $10, 4 c-clamps $10 854-8251
7.9ft Otter Kayak $150 obo 757-607-6649
8.2 window AC units 12,000btu $70, 5,000btu $50, Kerosene heater needs new wick $40 757-894-3868
9.757-787-1817 Ford hydraulic lifters for 302 or 351 $20, Boat winch w/ gears for free
10.Table and 2 chairs $25 757-709-2521
11.10 windows 5ft by 2ft 757-678-2244
12.20ft pontoon boat 25hp Yamaha $2,500, LF radio for 1996 Ford Ranger, 2 pianos for free 757-894-8118
13.2004 Mazda Tribute 4 door, V6, automatic $2,200 obo, LF chest type freezer 410-422-8973
14.20ft pontoon boat $1,000 obo 339-1952
15.150cc scooter w/ 1,000 miles, in perfect condition $1,000 obo 757-894-3742