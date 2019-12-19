A Memorial Service for Mr. William Scott, III of Baltimore, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Mary Hart
April 8, 2019
Clarastine Moses
October 25, 2018
James Thomas
April 11, 2018
Mr. Solomon Parker
March 6, 2019
Local Conditions
December 19, 2019, 1:04 pm
Sunny
32°F
32°F
11 mph
real feel: 25°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 37%
wind speed: 11 mph NW
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:13 am
sunset: 4:47 pm