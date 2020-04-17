A private funeral service for Virginia Davis of Berlin, Md., will be held Saturday a 1 PM at the Ambassador of Christ Church, Berlin, Md. A private viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be at Bethel Church Cementery, Berlin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
