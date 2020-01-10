Funeral services for Thomas Johnson, Sr. of Denton, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Metropolitan Zion U.M. Church, Denton, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be held at Federal Hill Cemetery, Federalsburg, MD. Services ar being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
