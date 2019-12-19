Funeral Service for Mr. Tayvion L. Smith, also known as Tay-Man, of Parksley, will be conducted on Saturday at
1PM from Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, with Min. Quintavion Washington
officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton cemetery, Parksley. Family and friends may
call on Friday from 2-4PM at the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac and on
Saturday at the church from noon until time of the service.
Tayvion L. Smith
