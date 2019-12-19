Funeral Service for Mr. Tayvion L. Smith, also known as Tay-Man, of Parksley, will be conducted on Saturday at

1PM from Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, with Min. Quintavion Washington

officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton cemetery, Parksley. Family and friends may

call on Friday from 2-4PM at the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac and on

Saturday at the church from noon until time of the service.